Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stake Increased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 106.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock opened at $171.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.28 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.85.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

