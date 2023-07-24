Jacobsen Capital Management Makes New $325,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 21.4% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,097,000 after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Chevron by 31.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 19.4% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $158.69 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.59 and a 200-day moving average of $163.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.58.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

