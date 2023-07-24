Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Director Acquires $6,167,799.68 in Stock

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 495,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $6,167,799.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,117,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,140,885.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of JANX opened at $12.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $535.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.47. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 731.63% and a negative return on equity of 20.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 25.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after buying an additional 153,460 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

