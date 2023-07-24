Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Director Acquires $6,167,799.68 in Stock

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 495,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $6,167,799.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,117,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,140,885.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of JANX opened at $12.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $535.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.47. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74.
Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 731.63% and a negative return on equity of 20.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.
About Janux Therapeutics
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
