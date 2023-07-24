Jefferies Financial Group Increases Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target to $47.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
CHUY has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Chuy’s from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Chuy’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.71.
Chuy’s Stock Down 4.4 %
Chuy’s stock opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $724.17 million, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $43.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy’s
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Chuy’s by 171.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 273.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chuy’s Company Profile
Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
