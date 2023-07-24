Jefferies Financial Group Increases Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target to $47.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CHUY has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Chuy’s from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Chuy’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Chuy’s stock opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $724.17 million, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $43.17.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $112.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Chuy’s by 171.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 273.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

