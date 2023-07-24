JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives $13.35 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.35.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JELD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 2.33. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Timothy Craven sold 3,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $55,931.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,431.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Timothy Craven sold 3,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $55,931.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,431.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Krause sold 3,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $54,392.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,218.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,795 shares of company stock valued at $603,465 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Free Report

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.