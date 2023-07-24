JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $9.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AJX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Friday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.88.

Great Ajax Stock Performance

Great Ajax stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $167.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Ajax

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after buying an additional 269,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 67,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 251,443 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 299,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 134,465 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

