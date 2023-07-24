JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $9.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
AJX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Friday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.88.
Great Ajax Stock Performance
Great Ajax stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $167.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95.
Great Ajax Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Ajax
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after buying an additional 269,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 67,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 251,443 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 299,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 134,465 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Great Ajax Company Profile
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Great Ajax
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.