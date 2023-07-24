John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Buys £4,212.25 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) insider David Kemp bought 2,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £4,212.25 ($5,507.65).

David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, David Kemp acquired 3,237 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £4,208.10 ($5,502.22).

On Monday, June 12th, David Kemp sold 14,883 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.77), for a total transaction of £20,092.05 ($26,270.99).

John Wood Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:WG opened at GBX 143.40 ($1.88) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £992.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 137.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 168.88. John Wood Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 102.05 ($1.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 228.66 ($2.99). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

John Wood Group Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Wood Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 209.80 ($2.74).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

