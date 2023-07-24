Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Acquires £388.29 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) insider Liam Condon purchased 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,849 ($24.18) per share, with a total value of £388.29 ($507.70).

Liam Condon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Liam Condon acquired 22 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,695 ($22.16) per share, with a total value of £372.90 ($487.58).

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

LON JMAT opened at GBX 1,827.50 ($23.90) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,269.10, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 1.02. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,658 ($21.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,384 ($31.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,774.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,972.22.

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 55 ($0.72) dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,347.22%.

A number of analysts have commented on JMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($30.07) to GBX 2,500 ($32.69) in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.77) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.38) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.77) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,221.43 ($29.05).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

