JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV)

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Savers Value Village stock opened at $24.56 on Monday. Savers Value Village has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $25.01.

In other Savers Value Village news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

