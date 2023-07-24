JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target to $21.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DAN. StockNews.com cut Dana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.44. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dana will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Dana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,078,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Dana by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 316,466 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dana by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 718,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 112,907 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

