Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock.

KRTX has been the subject of several other reports. 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $275.71.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $205.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.06. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $122.59 and a 52-week high of $278.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.06. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total value of $215,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 990 shares in the company, valued at $213,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,811,100.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $51,000.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

