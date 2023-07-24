Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives $8.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,021 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,755,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,072,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,291,000 after buying an additional 563,951 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,675,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,079,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,813,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,282,000 after acquiring an additional 591,419 shares in the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $189.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.02. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $6.01.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

