Katapult Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, July 28th (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Friday, July 28th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, July 28th.
Katapult Stock Performance
Shares of KPLT stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. Katapult has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $76.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75.
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Katapult had a negative net margin of 19.93% and a negative return on equity of 288.92%. The business had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter.
About Katapult
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.
