Katapult Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, July 28th (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Friday, July 28th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, July 28th.

Katapult Stock Performance

Shares of KPLT stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. Katapult has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $76.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Katapult had a negative net margin of 19.93% and a negative return on equity of 288.92%. The business had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Katapult

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Katapult by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,666,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Katapult by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 642,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Katapult by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Katapult by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 44,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

