KB Financial Group (KB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) will release its 6/30/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect KB Financial Group to post earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.08. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect KB Financial Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
KB Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE KB opened at $37.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. KB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average is $38.91.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on KB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About KB Financial Group
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.
