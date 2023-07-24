KB Financial Group (KB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) will release its 6/30/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect KB Financial Group to post earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.08. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect KB Financial Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KB opened at $37.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. KB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average is $38.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on KB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

