Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Upgraded at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Kesko Oyj Stock Performance

KKOYY stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. Kesko Oyj has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $12.82.

Kesko Oyj Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Kesko Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.08. Kesko Oyj’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Kesko Oyj Company Profile

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. It operates through three divisions: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

