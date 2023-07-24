KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to $13.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KEY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.36.

KeyCorp stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.67%.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 60,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in KeyCorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 132,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

