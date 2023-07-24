Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark has set its FY23 guidance at ~$5.97-6.19 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $137.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.66.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 220,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

