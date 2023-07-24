Kinross Gold (TSE:K) PT Lowered to C$9.75 at National Bankshares

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of K opened at C$6.64 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.97 and a 52-week high of C$7.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of C$8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.00, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.4850852 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

Kinross Gold Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

