Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

KRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,531,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,402,000 after buying an additional 3,818,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $44,198,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,416,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,585 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of KRG opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 776.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 3,201.07%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

