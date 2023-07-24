Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.42.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $393.87 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,532 shares in the company, valued at $665,869.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

