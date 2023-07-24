Lake Street Capital Trims Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) Target Price to $1.50

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Edgio Stock Performance

Shares of EGIO opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Edgio has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $171.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Edgio had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $108.84 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Edgio will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgio

About Edgio

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGIO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgio in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgio in the 4th quarter valued at $2,062,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgio in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgio in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgio in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. 30.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions.

