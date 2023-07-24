Lake Street Capital Trims Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) Target Price to $1.50

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Edgio Stock Performance
Shares of EGIO opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Edgio has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $171.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.02.
Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Edgio had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $108.84 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Edgio will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Edgio
Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions.
