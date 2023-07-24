Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Raymond James

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lakeland Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $54.94 on Monday. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $83.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average is $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.34). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $95.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian J. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Brian J. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emily E. Pichon acquired 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,176.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 551,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 485,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,388,000 after buying an additional 121,335 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.