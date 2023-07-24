Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 507.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,381 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,428,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,058,976,000 after purchasing an additional 50,208 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lam Research by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after purchasing an additional 425,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $543.16.

LRCX stock opened at $623.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $617.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $540.50. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $663.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

