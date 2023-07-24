Lam Research (LRCX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Lam Research to post earnings of $5.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.3 %

LRCX stock opened at $623.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $663.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $617.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.50.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.16.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 117.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Lam Research by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.