Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $680.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Mizuho from $520.00 to $680.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $505.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.16.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $623.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $617.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $540.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $663.83.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,029,550,000 after buying an additional 92,606 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,976,863,000 after acquiring an additional 632,690 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,481,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.