Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $112.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.54. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.32.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

