Lamb Weston (LW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Lamb Weston to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW opened at $112.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.00 and its 200 day moving average is $106.32. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.40.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.