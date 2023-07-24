Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWFree Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.3 %

LW stock opened at $112.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.54. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.32.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. American National Bank bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

