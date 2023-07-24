Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Landstar System by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Landstar System by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $3,958,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,125 shares in the company, valued at $11,986,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Landstar System Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.33.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $203.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.33. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.51 and a 12 month high of $204.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also

