Landstar System (LSTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Landstar System to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Landstar System has set its Q2 guidance at $1.90-2.00 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Landstar System to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $203.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.92 and a 200 day moving average of $180.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $137.51 and a 52 week high of $204.78.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.34%.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.33.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,986,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

