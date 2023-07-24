Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $443.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $400.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $480.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 230.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.58.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

