Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) EVP Sells $1,264,800.00 in Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $126.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 7.08. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $133.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Raymond James raised Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 551.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,359,000 after buying an additional 1,300,163 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Lennar by 75,322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,288,000 after buying an additional 934,746 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $61,173,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $39,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

