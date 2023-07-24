Leo Brokerage LLC Buys New Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,856,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

MDLZ stock opened at $73.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

