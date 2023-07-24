Leo Brokerage LLC Buys New Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Edward Jones cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

PayPal Stock Down 0.0 %

PayPal stock opened at $72.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

