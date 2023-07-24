Leo Brokerage LLC Invests $607,000 in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in GSK by 504.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in GSK during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,527.50.

GSK Trading Up 0.1 %

GSK stock opened at $35.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $43.70.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.03%.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.