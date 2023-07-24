Leo Brokerage LLC Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,221,000 after purchasing an additional 235,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 216,016.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Citigroup by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $47.05 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

