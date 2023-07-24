Leo Brokerage LLC Purchases New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Boeing by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Boeing by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.14.

Boeing Stock Down 0.8 %

BA stock opened at $211.80 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $223.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.66 and its 200 day moving average is $208.58.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

