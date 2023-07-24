Leo Brokerage LLC Purchases Shares of 3,881 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after purchasing an additional 450,250 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,022,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,801,441,000 after purchasing an additional 147,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities raised their price target on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 971,684 shares of company stock valued at $206,084,097. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $228.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.94. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $222.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

