Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Lexaria Bioscience Stock Performance

LEXX stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.63. Lexaria Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93.

Get Lexaria Bioscience alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEXX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lexaria Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Lexaria Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Lexaria Bioscience by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 26,012 shares during the period. 11.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. The company develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.