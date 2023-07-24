Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Holdings Trimmed by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBTYK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $29,602,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,107,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,954,000 after purchasing an additional 971,341 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.8% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,025,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,941,000 after purchasing an additional 730,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after purchasing an additional 675,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 12.8% in the first quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 4,936,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,599,000 after purchasing an additional 558,894 shares in the last quarter. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $870,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,546.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $20.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $23.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

