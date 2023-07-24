LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

LFMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of LifeMD from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of LifeMD from $3.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

LifeMD Price Performance

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

LifeMD ( NASDAQ:LFMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter. LifeMD had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 7,255.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LifeMD will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Justin Schreiber bought 17,664 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,977.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,046,410.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bertrand Velge bought 24,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $53,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $359,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 129,124 shares of company stock worth $314,166. Corporate insiders own 18.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of LifeMD

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD in the second quarter worth $66,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LifeMD by 32.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in LifeMD by 9.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,070,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 91,306 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in LifeMD in the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD in the first quarter worth $28,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

Further Reading

