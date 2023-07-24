Lincoln National Corp Acquires 1,617 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,746,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $140,770,000 after purchasing an additional 81,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Medtronic Price Performance

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MDT opened at $88.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The company has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.49 and its 200-day moving average is $84.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

