Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $148.77 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $149.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet cut Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $64,402,541.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,567,589.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $64,402,541.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,700,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,567,589.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $53,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,427,045 shares of company stock valued at $300,387,637. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

