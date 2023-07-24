Lincoln National Corp Sells 569 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 70.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $33.22 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.