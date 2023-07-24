Lithia Motors (LAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.96 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $298.74 on Monday. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $329.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

LAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.60.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,912.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,890 shares of company stock worth $421,726. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

