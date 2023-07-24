Loblaw Companies (L) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.92 per share for the quarter.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.12 billion. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.32%.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$120.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.10. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$105.57 and a 1 year high of C$129.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$118.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$119.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.95.

Loblaw Companies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.446 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$126.50 to C$128.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.94.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Further Reading

