Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Insider Sells £2,056,277.30 in Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Free Report) insider Charles Peal sold 267,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 770 ($10.07), for a total transaction of £2,056,277.30 ($2,688,647.10).

Charles Peal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, Charles Peal sold 5,000 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 831 ($10.87), for a total value of £41,550 ($54,327.93).

Lok’nStore Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:LOK opened at GBX 800 ($10.46) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £262.08 million, a PE ratio of 3,478.26 and a beta of 0.62. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 674 ($8.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,060 ($13.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 845.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 865.62.

About Lok’nStore Group

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other life events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with mini-warehousing, pallet storage, archives and documents, holding stocks, boxes, office spaces, and eBayers and online retailers; and provides insurance services.

