Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $76.63 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $76,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 13.1% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Mayport LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.7% during the first quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $320.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $302.05 and its 200 day moving average is $302.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

