LSV Asset Management Has $173.84 Million Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,430,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,237 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $173,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,298,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,828,000 after acquiring an additional 440,104 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 77.8% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $261,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

American Financial Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other American Financial Group news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,077.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG opened at $120.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.54 and a 52-week high of $150.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.53 and its 200 day moving average is $123.96.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

American Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Stories

