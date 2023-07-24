LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,853,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 518,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.06% of Bank of America worth $138,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $31.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $254.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.